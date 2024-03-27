Integrating MangoApps with Slack offers an efficient solution for extending the reach of company communications beyond the intranet. By enabling notifications of company posts and alerts to public Slack channels, administrators can enhance communication strategies and ensure vital information reaches employees wherever they are. With a focus on security considerations, testing protocols, and best practices for rollout, MangoApps and Slack integration promises streamlined communication pathways and strengthened engagement across platforms.
Customer data is removed immediately upon deletion by the end-user or upon expiration of
message retention as configured by the customer administrator. MangoApps hard deletes all
information from currently running production systems, and backups are destroyed within 30
days after termination
For more information visit - https://www.mangoapps.com/resources/security-and-compliance-at-mangoapps
資料封存與移除政策
Customer data is removed immediately upon deletion by the end-user or upon expiration of
message retention as configured by the customer administrator. MangoApps hard deletes all
information from currently running production systems, and backups are destroyed within 30
days after termination
For more information visit - https://www.mangoapps.com/resources/security-and-compliance-at-mangoapps
資料儲存政策
We will retain any personal information only for as long as is necessary to fulfill the business purpose it was collected. We will also retain and use your personal information for as long as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
For more information visit - https://www.mangoapps.com/resources/security-and-compliance-at-mangoapps