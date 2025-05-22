隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Village Labs must retain customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between Village Labs and the customer, unless Village Labs is required by law or regulation to dispose of data earlier or retain data longer.

資料封存與移除政策 Village Labs must dispose of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer's agreement(s) with Village Labs. Village Labs may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements.

資料儲存政策 Village Labs stores and disposes of sensitive data in a manner that reasonably safeguards the confidentiality of the data, protects against the unauthorized use or disclosure of the data, and renders the data secure or appropriately destroyed. Data entered into Village Labs applications must be validated where possible to ensure quality of information processed and to mitigate the impacts of web-based attacks on the systems.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Being host on the cloud.

資料託管公司 Google Cloud Platform

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Claude (Anthropic) - Primary model, GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 (OpenAI), Gemini (Google) - Including Gemini Flash 2, o1 and o3-mini (OpenAI) - Latest models

LLM 保留設定 Coworker's LLM interactions are stateless and ephemeral; customer data is not retained by external LLM providers.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Coworker’s LLM operates strictly in a multi-tenant environment. Data isolation controls ensure customer data processed by LLMs is logically separated and explicitly prohibited from being shared among tenants.