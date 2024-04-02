隱私盾通知
https://entro.security/privacy-policy/
資料刪除請求程序
In case you want to delete the data collected for your account please email support@entro.security
Retention of your information. Your information will be stored until we delete our records, and we proactively delete it, or if you send a valid deletion request. Please note that in some circumstances we may store your information for longer periods of time, for example (i) where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements, or (ii) for us to have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenges, and/or (iii) if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation relating to your information or dealings.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。