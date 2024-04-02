Entro Security

We have implemented and maintain reasonable technical, organizational and security measures designed to protect your information. However, please note that we cannot guarantee that the information will not be compromised as a result of unauthorized penetration to our servers. As the security of information depends in part on the security of the computer, device or network you use to communicate with us and the security you use to protect your user IDs and passwords, please make sure to take appropriate measures to protect this information. Retention of your information. Your information will be stored until we delete our records, and we proactively delete it, or if you send a valid deletion request. Please note that in some circumstances we may store your information for longer periods of time, for example (i) where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements, or (ii) for us to have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenges, and/or (iii) if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation relating to your information or dealings. Personal Data. • Customer hereby warrants and represents that (a) it will provide all appropriate notices, and has obtained and will maintain all required informed consents and licenses and will maintain all ongoing legal bases, and (b) it will comply at all times with any and all applicable privacy and data protection laws and regulations (including, without limitation, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”)), for allowing Company to use and process the data in accordance with this Agreement (including, without limitation, the provision of such data to Company (or access thereto) and the transfer of such data by Company to its affiliates, subsidiaries and subcontractors, including transfers outside of the European Economic Area), for the provision of the Services and the performance of this Agreement. • To the extent that Customer needs a data processing agreement, Customer shall request Company to provide it with Company's Data Processing Agreement (“DPA”) and shall return such DPA signed to Company as described therein. In the event Customer fails to comply with any data protection or privacy law or regulation, the GDPR and/or any provision of the DPA, and/or fails to return an executed version of the DPA to Company, then to the maximum extent permitted by law, Customer shall be solely and fully reason Please use this URL to read more:

In case you want to delete the data collected for your account please email support@entro.security