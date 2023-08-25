Aha! is the world's #1 product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life.
Use the integration for Slack to quickly create records, to-dos, and comments without toggling between tools. This way, you can capture fresh ideas, detail requirements, and assign tasks in your centralized product development tool — without leaving the conversation.
Here is what else you can do:
:white_check_mark: Use message shortcuts or slash commands to add an idea, feature, requirement, to-do, note, whiteboard, or comment to Aha! Roadmaps or Aha! Ideas
:white_check_mark: Work from an existing message to automatically populate a comment or record description
:white_check_mark: Seamlessly notify the team in Slack that action was taken along with a handy link to the record or comment
:white_check_mark: Bring tailored updates from Aha! to Slack with the integration for Aha! to Slack
integration