隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Clearview Social will process, retain, use, and disclose Personal Data only as necessary to provide the Services under the Agreement, which constitutes a business purpose.

資料封存與移除政策 Clearview Social will enable Customer to delete Personal Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services.

資料儲存政策 Clearview Social only stores information necessary for connecting your social media accounts and information related to the shares made through Clearview Social. We do not store any passwords or any information from your social media profiles or lists of contacts.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes