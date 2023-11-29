Snappy is the award-winning gifting platform that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting. Through the power of gifting, we help build culture, enhance professional relationships, and drive engagement.
Leverage the power of Snappy Gifts on Slack. The Snappy Gifts app on Slack unifies communication and gifting campaigns with simplified gift notifications, so recipients will never miss a gift. This ensures that every gifting campaign succeeds and leaves a lasting impression.
With Snappy Gifts on Slack, you can instantly notify recipients that a gift to showcase gratitude and appreciation for a job well done, or to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, promotion, or other milestone, is waiting for them.
• Set up a gifting campaign from your Snappy.com
client dashboard
• Explore your options and select the perfect gift collection from Snappy. Prices include everything from the retail cost of the item to shipping and service fees so you’ll always stay on budget.
• Customize a special greeting for your gift recipient! This greeting will be shared with them in the Slack app.
• Your recipient will be notified about their gift on Slack, as well as email and/or SMS, depending on your communication setup preferences.
• Your gift recipient will select the perfect gift for themselves and share the best shipping address to receive their item.
• Snappy handles the rest! You can sit back, relax, and enjoy those warm-fuzzy feelings knowing you’ve sparked joy through the power of gifting! Snappy oversees all order processing and delivery. Happiness is guaranteed!
Snappy is the trusted gifting and swag partner to over 47% of Fortune 100 companies and thousands of individuals. Snappy has sent more than five million gifts worldwide. Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting.