Snappy Gifts

資料保留政策

We retain different types of personal data related to you for different periods, depending on the purposes for processing the information, our legitimate business purposes, and pursuant to legal requirements under applicable law. We will maintain your contact details, to help us stay in contact with you. At any time, you can contact us to delete your contact details by submitting your request here. Note that we will keep your details without using them if necessary, and for the necessary period of time, for legal requirements and proceedings. We will retain personal data related to you after you have terminated your use of the Services, if retention is reasonably necessary to resolve disputes between our users, to prevent fraud and abuse, or to enforce this privacy notice and our terms and conditions, available here. We will keep aggregated non-identifiable information without limitation, and to the extent reasonable we will delete or de-identify potentially identifiable information, when we no longer need to process the information in identifiable form. In any case, we will keep information about you for as long as you use the Services, unless applicable law requires us to delete it, or if we decide to remove it at our discretion, according to the terms of this privacy notice and our terms and conditions.