Empwr.ai
app for Slack keeps everyone on your team aligned, prepared, and focused by sharing structured meeting outcomes and personalized briefings in Slack.
With the Empwr.ai
app, you can:
• Receive Empwr.ai
meeting outcomes right after meetings conclude, including action items, open questions, decisions, risks, issues, topics, and a link to the outcome where you can find detailed logs, concise summaries, meeting chat, and sharing suggestions
• Receive regular personalized briefings that help you prepare for upcoming meetings and collaborations
• Receive notifications for actions in Empwr.ai
, like when a colleague views an outcome from a meeting you hostedEmpwr.ai
uses large language models to generate meeting outcomes. As such, inaccuracies can occur. Pricing information about our free and paid plans can be found at https://www.empwr.ai/#pricing
.