隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We may retain meeting data until account deletion or through a specific user request in accordance with our privacy policy. Enterprise customers may request specific data retention parameters during onboarding.

資料封存與移除政策 Upon request, non-anonymized data is deleted from Empwr.ai-owned and hosted facilities. Requests can be made by emailing privacy@empwr.ai

資料儲存政策 Empwr.ai encrypts customer data at rest using AES-256 encryption. All data transmitted between our core services is encrypted in transit using HTTPS, enforcing a minimum of TLS 1.2 for secure communications.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 render.com, Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI ChatGPT (gpt-4o-2024-11-20), Anthropic Claude (claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022 and claude-3-opus-20240229)

LLM 保留設定 Zero day retention from LLM

LLM 資料租戶政策 US only