隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Engauge AI will retain Customer Data in accordance with the retention settings configured by each customer. The default retention period is 7 days, and customers may extend this up to 90 days through application settings.

資料封存與移除政策 Engauge AI will remove Customer Data in accordance with the retention policy set by the customer. Upon expiration of the retention period or upon termination of the customer account, Engauge AI will securely delete all data related to the customer, including associated metadata and generated content.

資料儲存政策 Engauge AI will store Customer Data in accordance with industry best practices for security, including encryption of credentials and data in transit. Data is stored in secure, access-controlled environments.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI Models (e.g. GPT 4o, GPT-4o-mini), Claude (in evaluation)

LLM 保留設定 Our LLM provider integrations do not retain prompt or completion data, as logging is disabled at the API level. Engauge AI stores structured logs of LLM inputs and outputs for debugging and audit purposes, retained for duration configured by customer.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Engauge AI's LLM providers operate multi-tenant infrastructure for API-based access and isolate API requests between customers at the infrastructure level. Engauge AI disables API call logging, ensuring that no data is stored or used.