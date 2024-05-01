資料保留政策
The data retention policy states that all data are available for 5 years and then can be deleted. (However, the retention period can be modified by clients according to their needs.)
資料封存與移除政策
The standard period of data deletion is after 5 years or at the termination of the contract with the client. We never delete data from the system unless specifically requested.
資料儲存政策
The data is end-to-end encrypted and the encryption consists of various keys, including passwords etc., so it cannot be decrypted.
資料託管詳細資料
FaceUp’s product infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). We utilize end-to-end encryption protocols to secure data. We treat personal user data in accordance with GDPR guidelines and other legal obligations.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services (AWS)