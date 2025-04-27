隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Consistent with Pensero’s Privacy Policy, Provider shall retain Customer Data only as directed by the Customer and as long as necessary to provide the Services or comply with legal obligations. If the law requires retention for a more extended period, Provider shall inform the Customer in writing. Upon termination of the Services or at the Customer’s direction, Provider shall delete or return Customer Data within thirty (30) days, unless otherwise required by law.

資料封存與移除政策 - Provider will retain Customer Data solely as directed by the Customer and only for the duration necessary to provide the agreed Services or to comply with applicable legal obligations. - If any law mandates a longer retention period, Provider will notify the Customer in writing, specifying the legal requirement. - Upon termination of the Services or upon Customer’s request, Provider will delete or return all Customer Data within thirty (30) calendar days, unless retention is required by law. - All deletion or archival processes will be carried out securely to protect the confidentiality and integrity of Customer Data.

資料儲存政策 - Customer Data will be stored only for the duration necessary to deliver the Services or to satisfy any applicable legal retention obligations. - Storage systems and infrastructure will be maintained to ensure data security, confidentiality, and integrity throughout the retention period. - Provider will ensure that Customer Data is accessible only to authorized personnel and protected against unauthorized access, loss, or damage. -Upon expiry of the retention period or upon Customer’s direction, Customer Data will be securely deleted or returned, consistent with the Data Archival and Removal Policy.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Meta Llama 3.1 (hosted via Together AI)

LLM 保留設定 Pensero retains customer data only while the customer account remains active. Data passed to the LLM is processed ephemerally and not retained beyond the completion of each request.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Pensero’s LLM operates in Together AI’s managed multi-tenant environment hosted in U.S. data centers. Customer data is processed transiently and is not used for model training or shared across tenants.