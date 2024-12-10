:spiral_calendar_pad: Book Parking
Employees can book their own parking space up to 6 weeks in advance.
:parking: Manage Parking
Admins can configure the parking zones and number of spaces available.
:eyes: Parking Visibility
Admins and employees can view available parking spaces on any given day for up to 6 weeks.
:raised_hands: All inside SlackNeed more information? Check out our website or send us a message at hello@getofficely.com.
No need to onboard your team, assign logins or introduce a new tool. Parkly lives where your team already works, inside Slack!
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。