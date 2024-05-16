隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Hyperproof Gov will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

資料封存與移除政策 When a customer relationship is terminated, customer data in Hyperproof Gov is archived. Data is kept in an archival state as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days. At the end of this archival period the data is deleted by Hyperproof. Current and former customers may explicitly request data deletion by emailing privacy@hyperproof.io. Data deletion requests are processed immediately.

資料儲存政策 All Hyperproof Gov data is stored encrypted at rest with backups kept for 30 days. Hyperproof will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no