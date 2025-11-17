資料保留政策
We retain only user data necessary for Catpilot to perform its service. Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.
資料儲存政策
Catpilot is a basic Q&A and training program app that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.
LLM 保留設定
No personally identifiable information (PII) is stored or retained
LLM 資料租戶政策
OpenAI LLM operates in the United States
LLM 資料常駐政策
OpenAI processes and stores data in servers located in various regions, primarily within the United States.