隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain only user data necessary for Catpilot to perform its service. Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.

資料封存與移除政策 Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.

資料儲存政策 Catpilot is a basic Q&A and training program app that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI GPT-4

LLM 保留設定 No personally identifiable information (PII) is stored or retained

LLM 資料租戶政策 OpenAI LLM operates in the United States