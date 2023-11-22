Affinity for Slack helps to reduce time between deal stages via customizable automated messages, and to seamlessly capture important threads from Slack right into the Affinity platform. Inform individuals or teams when the content of a field is updated to meet your predefined conditions, keeping your teams in the know and allowing them to move quickly when action is required. Ensure that your most crucial conversations in Slack are captured and attributed to the right people, companies, and opportunities in Affinity.Benefits
• Get timely CRM updates in the tool you use most for internal communications:
Keep team members in the loop on the deals most relevant to them with instant updates anytime there’s a critical change
• Increase transparency for more efficient deal processes:
Build clear and consistent communications processes that reduce human error and allow teams to action next steps with more immediacy
• An improved UI and automation process ensures your entire team is able to easily build and receive automated communications:
A simple dropdown UI allows anyone to quickly build automations and minimize the need for manual updates
• Reduce friction for sending information from Slack to Affinity
Message actions and slack shortcuts make it easy to transfer important information from Slack to Affinity with just a few clicksGetting started
Visit our support library to start building your automated notifications: https://support.affinity.co/s/article/Set-up-automations-between-Affinity-and-SlackNote: This feature is available to Affinity customers with an Advanced or Enterprise plan. Connect with Affinity Sales (sales@affinity.co) to discuss upgrading your plan.