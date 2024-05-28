DeepFabric

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 UnPlatforms is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our customers' data. We will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and CCPA Regulations. Customer Account Information is retained for the duration of the customer relationship and deleted after account closure, unless otherwise requested by the customer.

資料封存與移除政策 Data will be removed when customer deletes his accounts and duplicate data or data that is no longer required for business operations. Data will be removed on customer requests: Data removal requests from customers in accordance with privacy regulations. The archival and removal processes will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, and other relevant privacy laws.

資料儲存政策 All sensitive data is encrypted both at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data storage practices is in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and industry-specific regulations.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Azure OpenAI Models (GPT 4.1, Text Embedding)

LLM 保留設定 The LLM does not retain any customer data.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Inference data stored at rest remains in the East United States.