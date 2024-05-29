How many times did a campaign brake and you realized 4 days later? Wasting valuable time and affecting ROA You can avoid this altogether by building customized alerts for each Ad platform You will be alerted inside Slack every time when: -Spent $ is over budget -Conversion rate drops below X % -CTR drops X % against CTR from the Last Period -Sales $ below X $
Master Metrics will only retain users Slack aplication token and users selected workspace. The Personal Information collected is retained for no longer than necessary than the purposes of processing, and deleted together with the user account when requested.
資料封存與移除政策
Master Metrics will remove customer data when aplication is uninstalled.
資料儲存政策
Master Metrics will store data as long as the user is active.
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud host
資料託管公司
AWS
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM)
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
When user uninstall the aplication Master Metrics will delete all of users data.