We collect and process personal data in a transparent manner, to the extent necessary for specified, explicit and legitimate purposes, and do not process it further in a manner incompatible with those purposes. We take care that the data we collect are accurate and, when necessary, updated. We take all reasonable steps to immediately delete or rectify personal data, if inaccurate. We process data in a way that guarantees their security, including their protection against unauthorized or unlawful processing and accidental loss, destruction or degradation, using appropriate technical or organizational measures. We are ready to prove at any moment how we adhere to the above principles. We take the appropriate technical and organizational measures for the security, confidentiality, integrity and availability of the data. We expressly declare that these measures ensure that, by definition, personal data are not made accessible without the intervention of the natural person to an indeterminate number of natural persons. Each domain’s data are retained for as long as the Customer's paid subscription to the service or free plan lasts. If Customer elects not to renew a Subscription, Customer's account is downgraded to the free version of the Services. If Customer has a free version account and does not log into an account for more than 365 days, that account is permanently deleted. We will provide reminder notifications before deleting Customer’s account.