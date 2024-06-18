App Monitoring by Appfigures

資料保留政策
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user by deleting their account or contacting support@appfigures.com . Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is retained while account is active. Private data can be removed at any time by user. Some data will take 30 days to rotate out of backups. Note that other than the token, organization, and channel name we do not retain any data from the user's Slack organization. This is a 'push' integration.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored securely and sensitive data is encrypted in transport and at rest.