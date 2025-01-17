資料保留政策
Graph's current data retention policy is to retain data indefinitely.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon customer request, Graph will completely delete all customer data from our systems. This can be initiated by emailing beta@graphapp.ai.
資料儲存政策
All data is stored in US-based AWS data centers. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted in AWS
使用的 LLM 模型
Claude 3.5 Sonnet & 3.5 Haiku (subject to change)
LLM 保留設定
Graph does not use any customer data (prompts or outputs) for model training purposes. Conversation states are stored indefinitely so that users may resume past conversations.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Multi tenant with logical customer segmentation.
LLM 資料常駐政策
All LLM processing occurs within our private AWS infrastructure in US-based data centers. Data never leaves our secure environment.