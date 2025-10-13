UKG Flow (CAN)

In accordance with applicable law and depending on your location, you may be entitled to exercise some or all the following rights regarding our collection, use, and sharing of your personal information: • Access the personal information we maintain about you; • Update or correct any inaccurate or incomplete personal information about you; • Request that we delete your personal information; • Object to or restrict the processing of your personal information; • Receive the personal information you have previously provided to UKG, in a machine-readable format, allowing you to transfer that personal information to another company at your discretion; • Not be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing, including profiling, which produces legal effects concerning you or similarly significantly affects you; and • File a complaint directly with your governmental representative (such as your Supervisory Authority) about how we process your personal information. • Dispute resolution Detailed Privacy Notice can be viewed here:

If you are not a California resident and would like to request access to your personal information or request erasure (right to be forgotten) of personal information previously provided, please contact privacy@ukg.com.