資料保留政策
Data is only retained for as long as necessary to provide you the services, for the purposes set out in the Status Calendar terms of service and privacy policy, or as otherwise required to meet legal or business requirements.
資料封存與移除政策
Status Calendar will remove data when requested by a customer, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Status Calendar from your workspace. Send your request to support@statuscal.com, and it will be manually processed within 30 days of receiving the request.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored securely using AWS.