GitGuardian for Slack EU

Secure Your Collaboration. Protect Your Business!GitGuardian
is the first end-to-end NHI security platform empowering organizations to prevent breaches resulting from leaked secrets and mismanaged identities.
With attackers increasingly targeting non human identities (NHIs), such as service accounts, securing machine accounts and credentials becomes a priority. Once a secret is leaked, it remains a security risk until addressed—regardless of when and where it was exposed.
GitGuardian For Slack (European instance) scans for hardcoded secrets—such as API keys, credentials, and tokens—across both new activity and historical content in your Slack environment. This means you can instantly identify and remediate exposed secrets, whether they were just shared or left unnoticed. Why GitGuardian?
• Unmatched Accuracy & Breadth:
Best-in-class detection engine with a 92% true positive rate, leveraging 420+ secret detectors, trained on billions of GitHub commits
• Extensive Coverage:
Scanning across your entire dev ecosystem (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Docker, Slack, Jira, Confluence, etc...)
• Remediation Power:
Offers built-in remediation playbooks and automated workflows for fast time-to-fix.
• Enterprise-Proven Scalability:
Proven at enterprise scale, onboarding 15,000+ developers or more, and offers a centralized audit view for effective risk assessment and compliance.
• Developer Adoption & Efficiency:
The #1 most downloaded security tool on GitHub Marketplace, fostering voluntary developer adoption and resulting in 3x fewer false positives than competitors, saving valuable developer time.
Check out our pricing
and start protecting your environment now