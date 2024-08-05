資料保留政策
Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with Wiz’s data retention policy. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to the Wiz documentation: https://docs.wiz.io/wiz-docs/docs/data-retention
資料封存與移除政策
If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Wiz retains customer data stored in the Wiz database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Wiz disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Wiz's backups for up to 180 days.
資料儲存政策
Wiz’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Wiz is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.
資料託管詳細資料
Wiz provides customers with the option to host their Wiz tenant in various jurisdictions. Wiz currently offers data hosting in, among others, the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE and Israel.
使用的 LLM 模型
Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI
LLM 保留設定
Data is stored for 90 days
LLM 資料租戶政策
Wiz AI features are powered by private instances of GenAI-as-a service providers that run in Wiz's backend,
LLM 資料常駐政策
The data is stored and managed as part of Wiz BE