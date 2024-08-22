Cloud Depot ARBot

ARBot delivers essential Azure resource details directly within Slack, giving you quick, actionable insights without leaving your workspace. Key features include::mag: On-Demand Filtering: Instantly access resource details by tags, subscription, type, group, or location.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Seamless Subscription Switching: Effortlessly change between subscriptions to query the right environment.
:bulb: Clear, Concise Output: View organized data that makes auditing and managing your cloud assets a breeze.Empower your team to streamline Azure management—all from Slack.