隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Retention periods are determined based on the purpose of processing, legal or contractual requirements, and business needs, in consultation with the data protection officer, legal counsel, and relevant data owners. For customer support and sales/marketing data, retention periods are set to balance operational needs with GDPR’s storage limitation principle, ensuring data is not kept longer than necessary while supporting business functions like dispute resolution and customer re-engagement. Company shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with security leadership and/or legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be deleted or de-identified when it no longer has a business use. Customer data in SaaS products is retained for 90-180 days after contract termination Support-related data (instance metadata, tickets, phone conversations) is generally kept for 2 years after contract termination or last interaction Security data is retained for 1 year (event logs) or 6 months (vulnerability scans) Sales data is kept for 3 years after last contact or opportunity closure. Marketing data is kept for 2 years after last contact or until consent is withdrawn. Employee data is maintained for the duration of employment plus 7 years. Website Analytics data is retained for 2 years.

資料封存與移除政策 When data from our Slack app isn’t needed anymore, Rhythms either archives it securely or deletes it, depending on what’s required. We make sure sensitive info is handled safely—whether it’s stored or trashed—and devices are wiped clean before they’re tossed. Our Data Protection Officer and compliance team review this process every year to keep it secure and aligned with GDPR and our own standards. Customer Data: Deleted within 180 days of a contract ending unless we must keep it for legal or contract reasons. Sensitive Data (Customer or Internal): Encrypted if archived; paper copies are shredded or trashed securely. Devices: Wiped with encryption or destroyed via a certified service (we keep proof for a year). Personal Info: Deleted after contracts end or if someone asks, unless we have a valid reason to keep it. Annual Check: Reviewed yearly to ensure safety and compliance.

資料儲存政策 Rhythms collects and processes personal data only for specific, legitimate purposes, adhering to data minimization principles. We classify data into three categories: Confidential Data (highest protection): Customer data including OKRs, PII, financial information, and authentication credentials Restricted Data (thorough protection): Internal company information Public Data: Information intended for public consumption Data Protection Measures: Encryption of confidential data at rest and in transit Access controls based on need-to-know principles Secure handling procedures for all data classifications Pseudonymization of personal data where appropriate Retention and Deletion: Customer data is retained for 90 days minimum and purged within 180 days of contract termination Support data is retained for 2 years after ticket closure or contract termination We conduct annual reviews of all retention requirements Data subjects can request access, rectification, or erasure of their data

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted.

資料託管公司 Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Azure OpenAI (GPT-4o), Anthropic (Claude-3.5-Sonnet and Claude-Sonnet-4)

LLM 保留設定 Retention Period: Zero (0) days Data Persistence: No conversation data, prompts, or responses are stored with LLM providers

LLM 資料租戶政策 Tenant Isolation: Complete logical separation between different Slack workspaces Data Segregation: Each workspace's data is processed independently Cross-Tenant Access: Strictly prohibited - no data sharing between organizations.