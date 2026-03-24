Carbon Voice

資料保留政策
The system retains messages/ information indefinitely. Users can configure their workspace to have retention policies to clear messages according to their policies.
資料封存與移除政策
The system retains messages/ information indefinitely. Users can configure their workspace to have retention policies to clear messages according to their policies.
資料儲存政策
Data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
資料託管公司
AWS, Google Cloud, mongodb.com, Github, Firebase
使用的 LLM 模型
Gpt-4 and Gpt-4o
LLM 保留設定
30 days. After this period data is deleted.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Data submitted to LLM is not used to train the LLM models.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Data residency is in the United States.