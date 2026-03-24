Does your team send voice memos and messages? Carbon Voice is a mobile-first, AI-powered voice memo recorder and chat messenger that lets you have async meetings and conversations via voice or text messages seamlessly integrated in a multi-modal experience. Carbon Voice makes it easy to send and catch up on messages with just one tap, even in low network areas and especially if you’re busy and on-the-go. Save time, free yourself from scheduled meetings and calls, and transform the way you talk, regardless of time and place. - Use Carbon Voice’s integration for Slack to:

- New Message notifications

- Preview shared Carbon Voice messages right in Slack and read, reply or adjust permissions

- Start discussions and async meetings in Carbon Voice right from Slack with /cv

- Auto-post messages and AI message summaries from Carbon Voice conversations into Slack channels Note: Carbon Voice utilizes advanced AI technology, including Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, to provide insights, summaries, and other outputs based on inputs. While we strive for accuracy, AI-generated responses may occasionally contain errors, inaccuracies, or unintended interpretations. Users are encouraged to review and validate critical information before taking action based on AI outputs. Please see our Terms of Service for more information.