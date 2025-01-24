Copado Expert

資料保留政策
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
資料封存與移除政策
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
資料儲存政策
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data. Please see our privacy policy at:
https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
資料託管詳細資料
Data Center Locations: EU & US
使用的 LLM 模型
Anthropic Claude 3
LLM 保留設定
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Copado uses Claude 3 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, which enables Customers to keep their prompts and any documents they upload within the secure boundaries of their existing Copado cloud environment.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Google Cloud’s VertexAI, including the Anthropic Model, is regionally hosted in Google Cloud Platform either in the European Union or the United States and shall be based on the geographic location of Customer’s other Copado Services.