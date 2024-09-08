Elegant Chat

We use LLM for linguistic tasks. While the results are usually accurate for widely used languages, rare inaccuracies may occur. You have the option to preview the text before posting the message.

The application that transforms your messages into an elegant and refined version. It offers over 6 actions, including Edit, Proofread, Rephrase, Correct Grammar, Polish, and Translate. Powered by leading LLM services, including OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude.- Who want their messages to be free of grammatical errors and typos.- Who tend to skip punctuation, including commas, periods, and so on.- Whose first language isn't English or another language used in their chats.- Who want their chats to appear professional.- Who want their colleagues to use this app, since reading poorly written language can be exhausting (but don't tell them the real reason :wink:).And no one will know you're using this app unless you choose to share your secret :)- On-demand translation helps you better understand messages.- You can respond to any message like a language expert.This app is perfect for anyone looking to improve their communication effectiveness. It's especially useful for distributed teams across continents, where people speak different languages, and for expats or anyone working in a country where the common language isn't their native one.:closed_lock_with_key: Your data will not be used for LLM training. We use a short-lived cache to improve performance, and your data is encrypted before caching with a strong encryption key managed by KMS. The app cannot read your messages without your action and requires minimal permissions to operate. For more details, see the OAuth scopes for reference.