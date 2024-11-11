Iron Mountain InSight

資料刪除請求程序
Our existing Security Assurance protocols support general customer data deletion aligned with standard assurance practices; however, for cases requiring specialized compliance or exceeding typical parameters, a tailored solution may be necessary. This might involve additional architecture, customized processes, and cost considerations unique to each customer’s environment. Customers with these needs should contact Customer Support or their Account Manager. Upon IRM receiving detailed requirement
Upon IRM receiving detailed requirements, our solution architects will collaborate to design a secure and effective approach that meets the customer's specific data management goals while ensuring compliance and transparency.
HIPAA 規範
yes
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。