Structural

資料保留政策
Data is retained throughout the program lifetime and for as long as is necessary to perform relevant processing activity. Post-lifetime of the program we remove or obfuscate data within 60 days except for that data required for legal, accounting, or other approved operational activity.
資料封存與移除政策
Users may request deletion or correction of data as part of data subject rights. Augeo may anonymize data rather than fully delete it. Requests are handled within 45 days.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored encrypted using AES 256 encryption.
資料託管詳細資料
Augeo is fully cloud-native and leverages multiple regions within the AWS cloud.
Augeo uses cloud-native data storage mechanisms include MongoDB, SQL Server RDS, Snowflake, and Oracle.
We do have sub-processors: we use sub-processors for storing and processing data, including AWS, MongoDB, Tray.io, and Snowflake, and Oracle.
資料託管公司
Augeo uses multiple data hosts including MongoDB, Amazon, Snowflake, and Oracle.