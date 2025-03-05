隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We store users' email and responses to well-being questions to provide personalized insights and recommendations. Emails are used for communication, and well-being responses help track progress and offer tailored advice. User emails are kept for three months of inactivity and then deleted, while well-being responses are stored for six months and either anonymized or securely deleted. Users can request access, correction, or deletion of their data at any time.

資料封存與移除政策 We archive user data when it's no longer actively needed but still falls within the retention period. After the retention period ends, data is securely deleted or anonymized. Archived data is encrypted and stored securely, ensuring it remains inaccessible except for compliance or legal reasons.

資料儲存政策 User data, including emails and well-being responses, is stored on secure, encrypted servers. We implement strict access controls to ensure that only authorized personnel can access the data, and we conduct regular security audits to protect against unauthorized access and breaches.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no