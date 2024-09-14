資料保留政策
Payment Information: Stored as necessary by Stripe, in compliance with its privacy policies.
Usage Logs: Retained for up to 14 days in analytics to improve the service.
資料封存與移除政策
Skipper will comply with communication from its users requesting to their personal data removed.
資料儲存政策
Skipper stores all sensitive information like name, email address, etc. in an encrypted format.
使用的 LLM 模型
Anthropic Claude Sonnet 3.5
LLM 保留設定
Skipper does not store any customer usage data, independent of AI usage.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Skipper leverages Anthropic's API to conduct its services.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Skipper does not store any information collected from its AI usage.