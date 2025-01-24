Make Every Planning Conversation More Powerful with Copado Plan Agent in Slack! Transform the way your team plans and delivers Salesforce innovation. Copado Plan turns your Slack conversations into an intelligent command center where planning becomes collaborative, intuitive, and effortless. No more context switching—just seamless DevOps planning where your team already works. Benefits:

- Turn ideas into well-structured user stories instantly with AI-powered requirements analysis

- Collaborate smarter with intelligent sprint planning that brings everyone together

- Accelerate decision-making through natural conversations that automatically update your Agile projects

- Stay ahead with real-time progress tracking in Slack

- Empower your team to become planning heroes—turning complex requirements into clear, actionable deliverables that drive real business value. With Copado Plan Agent, every conversation becomes an opportunity to innovate and deliver faster. This Slack extension utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate responses. These responses may produce incorrect, misleading, or incomplete information. Users are solely responsible for evaluating the security, accuracy, reliability, and suitability of AI-generated content before using or acting upon it. A paid Slack plan is required to access the Copado Plan AI agent in Slack.