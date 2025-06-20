Workleap AI

資料保留政策
Data may be retained for the duration of the subscription to Workleap, or for legitimate business purposes. After the termination of a subscription, data may be retained for up to 90 days.
資料封存與移除政策
Once data reaches the end of its retention period, it is destroyed according to documented procedures. Customers can request earlier data deletion, which is processed within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. Customer data is logically segregated by organization with strict access controls. No customer data is used for model training or shared across organizations.
使用的 LLM 模型
Azure OpenAI GPT 4o; Azure OpenAI GPT 4o-mini
LLM 保留設定
LLM does not retain data; interactions in chats/conversations are ephemeral.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Each organization's data is processed ensuring logical separation, maintaining tenant-isolation with enterprise-grade security controls.
LLM 資料常駐政策
All AI/LLM-driven data processing happens within secure US data centers. Customer data remains in the same geographic region throughout processing.