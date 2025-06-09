資料保留政策
Peerbound retains messages sent to the Peerbound Slack app for quality assurance and analysis. This data is stored in AWS and is encrypted in transit and at rest.
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
資料封存與移除政策
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, or upon request from a customer to support@peerbound.com, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
Peerbound stores Slack message data and tokens in our AWS cloud. All data is encrypted at rest. Access to our cloud infrastructure is restricted to required members of the Peerbound engineering team.
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI's GPT models
LLM 保留設定
OpenAI retains API abuse monitoring logs (which may include prompts and responses) for up to 30 days to detect and prevent misuse. Application state is only stored where necessary to fulfill a request.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Slack data sent to the OpenAI API is processed in a multi-tenant model and is not used to train or fine-tune the underlying models.
LLM 資料常駐政策
All customer content is stored and processed on OpenAI’s US-based infrastructure.