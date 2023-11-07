資料保留政策
Vyond is subject to various retention requirements and retains personal data only for as long as necessary for a specified purpose or legal requirement wherever technically and operationally feasible and in accordance with any applicable regulations. If you are using the Site or the Services through your employer’s multi-seat account, please be aware the Administrator of the account has the ability to delete all personal data processed using the Site or the Services, including any content you create and your account details.
資料封存與移除政策
Vyond will remove user data approximately 18 months after the user’s account expires.
If you would like your account to be deleted at any point or have any questions, you can submit a support request at https://help.vyond.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.
資料儲存政策
Vyond will store customer data in AWS platform.
使用的 LLM 模型
Azure OpenAI GPT-4o, AWS Claude3 Haiku
LLM 保留設定
We do not store user input data.
LLM 資料租戶政策
We do not store user input data.
LLM 資料常駐政策
We do not store user input data.