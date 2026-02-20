Financial Controller Agent
The Financial Controller Agent
is an advanced AI-powered assistant that brings the full power of Payhawk directly into Slack, enabling seamless expense management where your team already works.
With a natural conversation, you can submit, approve, and manage expenses without ever leaving Slack
.Configuration
To get started with the setup, follow our configuration guide
for a quick walkthrough.What Can You Do With It?Smart Automations, Right Where You Work:
• Get Smart Reminders
: Receive automatic nudges for unsubmitted expenses or pending approvals - considering your business hours, month-end process and your behaviour.
• Submit Expenses via Chat
: Simply drop a document or reply with the required info – the agent will handle the rest.
• Document Matching
: Upload a receipt, and it will be matched to the correct card transaction automatically.
• Approve on the Go
: Get notified of expense requests and approve them instantly from within Slack.How to start the conversation?
• Once receive a reminder to submit the expense - follow the steps and chat with the agent in the thread
• Once the approval request is received → just click on the button, this is enough
• Simply type “I want to submit my expense”
• Drop the receipt/invoice document in Slack and the agent will match it to the card transactionWhy Use It?Stay in the Flow:
No more switching between tools – handle all your expense tasks where you already communicate with your team.Save Time:
Cut down on manual entry and context switching. Submitting and approving expenses becomes as easy as replying to a message.Boost Accuracy & Control:
AI-assisted document matching and workflow automation reduce errors and ensure compliance.AI Disclosure & Disclaimer:
This application integrates large language models (LLMs) to deliver AI-powered functionality, including conversations and automated suggestions. Due to the nature of machine learning, responses may sometimes be inaccurate or incomplete. We do not use your data to train any public or third-party models.