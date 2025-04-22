Reco for Enterprise

RecoLabs provides visibility and business context by analyzing raw metadata of interactions in Business Communication Platforms as well as multiple SaaS channels.RecoLabs discovers Business Processes, providing the context behind every action and company workflow. Integrating Slack with Reco enhances your security posture by monitoring and analyzing your Slack environment. This integration provides clarity on your Slack usage, as well as identifies potential misconfigurations and vulnerabilities to ensure Slack posture adheres to the best standards. The integration also ensures compliance with security policies. Ultimately, it aims to safeguard your communication channels from threats and unauthorized access. This integration is only for Slack Enterprise Grid customers.
Reco will retain data as long as the customer is connected.
資料封存與移除政策
Reco will delete all customer data once it offboard or ask Reco to delete it's data. Reco committed to delete the data in 30 days.
資料儲存政策
Reco saves the data in AWS. Data has default retention of 90 days except some specific places where the customer asks to save the data for longer period of time. Access for the data is limited for approved Reco employees and only for debugging critical issues. Secrets and tokens are encrypted.