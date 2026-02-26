Perplexity Computer

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Perplexity: we store data indefinitely and can delete on request.

資料封存與移除政策 Data is deleted from our service 30 days after a user disables or deletes their account.

資料儲存政策 Data is encrypted at REST, always in secure storage, always encrypted in transit.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 We store our data on AWS servers.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Models from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and in-house

LLM 保留設定 Perplexity uses various LLM models to power our answer engine. OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI retains data for 30 days. Please find more details about our Data Protection and Data Retention policies in https://trust.perplexity.ai

LLM 資料租戶政策 Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an "expired" state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days then removed.