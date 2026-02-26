Perplexity Computer

資料保留政策
Perplexity: we store data indefinitely and can delete on request.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is deleted from our service 30 days after a user disables or deletes their account.
資料儲存政策
Data is encrypted at REST, always in secure storage, always encrypted in transit.
資料託管詳細資料
We store our data on AWS servers.
使用的 LLM 模型
Models from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and in-house
LLM 保留設定
Perplexity uses various LLM models to power our answer engine. OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI retains data for 30 days. Please find more details about our Data Protection and Data Retention policies in https://trust.perplexity.ai
LLM 資料租戶政策
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an "expired" state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days then removed.