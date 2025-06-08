隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Kotobase only retains data as long as it is necessary to provide translation and collaboration services. By default, messages are processed in real time and are not stored permanently. Minimal metadata (such as user and workspace IDs) may be retained for service functionality, analytics, but no message content is stored beyond what is strictly required for translation.

資料封存與移除政策 We do not archive user message content. Any cached data used for translation is automatically purged. Users may request removal of all associated metadata (e.g. workspace integration details, preferences), which will be permanently deleted from our systems.

資料儲存政策 Kotobase stores only necessary configuration data (e.g., tokens, preferences, and workspace mapping) in encrypted databases. No user message content is stored long term. All data at rest is encrypted, and data in transit is protected.

資料中心位置 日本

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI GPT-series models (via API)

LLM 保留設定 We do not persist customer message content for LLM purposes. Any data sent to the LLM is retained only temporarily for processing and is not stored by our application. OpenAI’s API data retention policies apply.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Customer data is processed on a per-request basis and is logically isolated per workspace. Data sent to the LLM is used only to generate the requested translation or response and is not shared across customers. We do not use customer data to train or fine