Kindred Minds

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain only certain outputs generated by LLMs (e.g., conversation summaries, feedback analysis) to support features within the app. These outputs are stored indefinitely unless there is an explicit request to delete the data by the account owner . We do not store any user inputs beyond what's necessary to generate and display outputs and we do not store or index Slack data aside from metadata such as user, channel, and message identifiers. We store audio and video recordings for 7 days and delete transcripts immediately after processing.

資料封存與移除政策 Data that is eligible for removal (e.g., LLM-generated outputs stored in our system) can be deleted upon request by the account owner. Additionally, if an account owner requests full deletion of its data, we process that request promptly and ensure permanent deletion from our storage systems.

資料儲存政策 All data stored by our bot for Slack (e.g., LLM-generated summaries or insights) is encrypted at rest and in transit. We use Render for secure infrastructure. Stored data is scoped per Slack workspace, and access is restricted using workspace-level OAuth tokens. We do not store raw Slack messages or user inputs, and we do not share or sell any stored data. We do not train the LLMs with Slack data.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 ChatGPT, Claude

LLM 保留設定 We retain the outputs of certain LLM API requests—such as summaries, feedback analysis, or conversation insights—in order to support specific product features. Please review OpenAI and Anthropic's privacy policies for further details.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Input provided to our bot is sent to OpenAI and Anthropic for processing via their respective APIs, which handle requests independently and do not co-mingle data between customers. We do not store or mix data across tenants.