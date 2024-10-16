We will retain the user's data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in the privacy policy (

). We will retain and use the user's data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain the data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. The user can delete their account from the IncidentHub app and all their associated data will be deleted. They can also contact support to request for a deletion of their account and data.