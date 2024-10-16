IncidentHub is a status page aggregator that monitors all your SaaS and Cloud status pages and notifies you when there are incidents. It integrates with tools like Email, SMS, Slack, Discord, and PagerDuty. It also shows you the aggregated status of your services in a single status page. IncidentHub helps Ops/SRE/IT Teams keep ahead of outages and maintenance in their third-party vendors.With the IncidentHub app for Slack, you can receive notifications for service outages and maintenance events in the Slack channel of your choice.IncidentHub has both free and paid plans. You can find more information at https://incidenthub.cloud/#pricing
We will retain the user's data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in the privacy policy (https://incidenthub.cloud/privacy-policy). We will retain and use the user's data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain the data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
The user can delete their account from the IncidentHub app and all their associated data will be deleted. They can also contact support to request for a deletion of their account and data.
資料封存與移除政策
The user can delete their account from the app and all their associated data will be deleted.
資料儲存政策
We currently store all our data on encrypted servers in the United States. We take adequate measures and follow industry best practices to ensure that data is safely and securely stored with controls in place to prevent unauthorized access. Our service providers are contractually bound to keep our users' information confidential and secure. The list of service providers are available at https://incidenthub.cloud/privacy-policy
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管詳細資料
Data is stored with our cloud hosting provider (Render).
資料託管公司
Render
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM)
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Users can request for all their data to be deleted by emailing support@incidenthub.cloud