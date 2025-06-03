資料保留政策
Meaku Inc. retain personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, including legal and regulatory requirements. This is governed by our commercial engagement with customers. Typically it's retained while we have an active agreement with the customer and up to 365 days after termination.
資料封存與移除政策
Meaku Inc. removes all data within 365 days of contract termination with it's customers. We are GDPR compliant and act as data processors on behalf of our customers, we allow deletion or modification of data on request.
資料儲存政策
Meaku Inc. stores data in accordance with the controls and procedures as described by the SOC 2 Compliance framework.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services