資料保留政策
Maybe Solutions Ltd maintain Customer Data for the duration on the contract, deleted data may be held for a maximum of thirty (30) days, after which it will be deleted.,
資料封存與移除政策
Maybe Solutions Ltd will delete the Customer Data within thirty (30) days of the contract termination.
資料儲存政策
Maybe Solution Ltd stores data is securely housed in state-of-the-art UK data centers, ensuring compliance with local regulations and industry standards such as GDPR.
LLM 保留設定
Your AI provides customisable retention settings to give organisations precise control over data lifecycle management while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Your AI for Slack ensures secure, compliant data handling through a robust data tenancy policy designed to protect your organisation's information
LLM 資料常駐政策
Your AI for Slack complies with strict data residency standards by ensuring all data is exclusively stored and processed in UK-based data centres.