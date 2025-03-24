隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data is retained as long as MeetHub remains installed in your Slack workspace, unless a deletion request is received.

資料封存與移除政策 Users can request data deletion by contacting us at contact@meethub.app. We also periodically review inactive tokens and uninstalled workspaces and remove associated data from our records.

資料儲存政策 We commit to storing all data securely on AWS infrastructure, using RDS and S3 with encryption at rest enabled.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes