Rox is an AI native revenue platform that empowers sales teams to secure and grow their most essential customer relationships. Built for account executives, managers and GTM leaders, Rox combines your internal data with realtime external signals to help you plan, engage and close faster.
Sales reps lose hours every week switching between tools to prep for calls, track deal changes, and research accounts. Rox eliminates that context-switching by bringing your most important selling workflows directly into Slack.
What you can do with Rox in Slack:
Ask @Rox anything: Mention @Rox in any channel or chat in DM to get instant answers about accounts, contacts, deal history, competitive landscape, and more. Rox pulls from your connected CRM, email, calendar, and external data sources to give you answers grounded in real context.
Link channels to CRM accounts Use the /rox command to connect a Slack channel to a Rox account. Context shared in that channel stays tied to the right customer, building deeper account knowledge over time.
App Home Open the Rox tab for a quick view of your upcoming meetings with prep materials and your top-ranked account insights without leaving Slack.
How it works: After installing, connect Rox to your CRM (Salesforce, HubSpot) and calendar. Invite @Rox to the channels where your team discusses accounts. Each team member can also DM Rox directly for private research and prep. Admins can configure which channels are linked to which accounts using the /rox command.
A Rox account is required to use the Rox Slack app. Visit https://rox.com
to learn more and get started.
Rox is an AI assistant and may make mistakes. Please double-check responses.