資料保留政策
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope.
The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
資料封存與移除政策
Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope. The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
資料儲存政策
Marvin's Data Storage Policy prioritizes security and compliance:
Encryption: Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.3/1.2).
Access Control: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) restricts access to authorized data only.
Isolation: Tenant data is logically separated.
Retention: Aligns with contracts; secure deletion within 7 days of termination.
Backup: Regular encrypted backups with recovery options.
Compliance: Meets ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, etc.
資料託管詳細資料
We use AWS Cloud to store data.
LLM 保留設定
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing
LLM 資料租戶政策
Customer data is logically isolated using team-based IDs to ensure strict data separation
LLM 資料常駐政策
All data is processed and stored in AWS data centres, ensuring compliance with data localization requirements