Never miss a beat with notifications from Jira, JSM, and Confluence apps Stay updated on key changes and insights from your favorite Jira Software, Jira Service Management, and Confluence apps without leaving Slack. Notifier by Appfire is a free ChatOps integration that alerts your team in real time. :fire: With Notifier by Appfire, your team can: :mega: Receive real-time updates and alerts directly in Slack to keep work moving. :computer: Work smarter, not harder with notifications sent directly to users or specific channels. :speech_balloon: Centralize notifications to bridge the gap between platforms and stay aligned. :wrench: How it works:

Once integrated with a compatible Jira, JSM, or Confluence app, Notifier by Appfire sends valuable insights, actionable updates, and key alerts — like inventory warnings or project status changes — straight to Slack. One Slack workspace can be integrated with multiple apps. It’s easy to set up, simple to use, and designed to keep your team informed and efficient.