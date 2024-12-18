Notifier by Appfire

資料保留政策
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our app. After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Customers can request removal of their data at any time via securityrequest@appfire.com.
資料封存與移除政策
After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Additional requests can be made to securityrequest@appfire.com.
資料儲存政策
All data sent to Appfire is transmitted over HTTPS. We store only the minimum data necessary for our application to function.
Please visit the Appfire Trust Center at https://trust.appfire.com/ for any questions.