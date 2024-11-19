:sparkles: Stay in the loop with your mobile development workflow by integrating Bitrise directly into your Slack channel! The Bitrise Integration for Slack provides seamless and real-time updates from your Bitrise CI/CD pipeline, keeping your team informed without leaving the tools they love.
Don't miss out on:
:bellhop_bell: Instant Alerts: Receive notifications for important events, such as build completions, failure alerts, and insights when thresholds are reached, all delivered directly to your preferred Slack channel.
:email: Customizable Messaging: Take your notifications to the next level by sending tailored messages to individual users, groups, or channels. Personalize your alerts with distinct text for failed and successful builds, add fun icons or emojis, and include customized attachments for enhanced clarity and impact.
:blush: Easy Setup: With a one-click configuration in your Bitrise Workspace Settings, connect your Slack workspace and select the channels where you want to receive updates - simple!
:handshake::skin-tone-3: Enhanced Collaboration: Communicate better with your team by sharing key updates and insights, allowing everyone to stay aligned and tackle issues promptly.
:rocket: Release Management Events: Enable Slack notifications for key Release Management events, including Release Candidate Set, Release Approvals, and Release Finished, ensuring your team is always updated on critical release activities.
:bar_chart: Insights Alerts Configuration: Set up alerts to monitor specified metrics and notify you when they reach certain thresholds. For example, you can create alerts that notify you if any build exceeds 15 minutes or if credit usage goes over 1,000 credits. Configure alerts for builds, tests, and credit usage to stay proactive.
Find out more about Bitrise Integration for Slack in our Dev Center, or drop us a note at letsconnect@bitrise.iohttps://bitrise.io/pricing