Quadratic Voting

資料保留政策
QV will retain Customer Data for the duration of the customer's active usage of the app, when the app is uninstalled from the workspace all the data is uninstalled automatically.
資料封存與移除政策
QV will remove data when a user uninstalled the app from their workspace. If they want to access the data prior to deletion they can contact me via email.
資料儲存政策
QV stores data in a standard RDS database. All stored data is anonymous, consisting only of Slack-provided identifiers that cannot be linked to specific individuals outside of the Slack platform. No sensitive personal information is collected or stored.